Russia significantly increased trade with Iran — satellite images

Over the course of a year, from July 2022 to June 2023, Russia significantly increased ship traffic in the Caspian Sea. There were significantly more ships near Russian and Iranian ports.

Satellite images were published by the publication Texty.

The images show a cluster of ships near the Volga-Caspian Canal in the direction of Astrakhan, which satellites have recorded for the past two years, as well as an increase in the number of ships near the two largest Iranian ports of Anzali and Amirabad.