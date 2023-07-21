The prosecutorʼs office conducts 20 simultaneous searches due to embezzlement in “Kyivavtodor”

In the capital and Kyiv, Odesa regions, 20 simultaneous searches are underway in the office premises of "Kyivavtodor", district road maintenance departments (DRMD) and contractor organizations.

The Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office reported this on July 21.

Searches are ongoing within the framework of the case that employees of "Kyivavtodor" and DRMD of Podilsky, Pechersky, Solomyansky and Shevchenkivsky districts of the capital embezzled budget money. According to the investigation, firms related to them won the tenders for capital repair of roads in Kyiv.