The Russian army shelled an infrastructure object in the Polohiv district of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on July 21 by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yurii Malashko.

Four people died — employees of the facility aged 29, 30, 33 and 43 years, two wounded were hospitalized.

In total, over the past day, there were 80 strikes on 20 settlements in the region.