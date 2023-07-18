France granted political asylum to former Russian paratrooper Pavel Filatyev

Former Russian paratrooper Pavlo Filatyev, who participated in the war against Ukraine, received political asylum in France.

This is reported by the Russian BBC service.

Filatiev left the Russian army in the spring of 2022 and wrote the book "ZOV 56" about the war in Ukraine. The founder of the Gulagu.net project Volodymyr Osyechkin, who helped Filatyev leave for France, accused the paratrooper of complicity in war crimes and also sued him for the rights to the book.

Anders Hansson

After that, Osechkin informed that his project would temporarily stop the evacuation abroad of Russian military personnel opposing the Russian war in Ukraine.

Filatiev claimed that he was forced to transfer the rights to the Gulagu.net and New Dissidents foundations. The court in France sided with the Russian paratrooper.