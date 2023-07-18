During the night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 38 enemy air targets

During the night, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 38 enemy air targets. Russia attacked Ukraine with six Kalibr cruise missiles and 36 Shahed attack drones.

Air defense destroyed all missiles, 31 attack and one reconnaissance drone.

Kalibers were probably launched from the Russian frigate "Admiral Essen", Shahed — from the area of the Chauda test site (Crimea).

Kalibr cruise missiles and the vast majority of kamikaze drones were destroyed in the south — in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, the rest of the attack UAVs were eliminated in the Donetsk, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.