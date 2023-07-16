At dawn, drones attacked Russian-occupied Crimea

The occupying authorities of the temporarily occupied Crimea announced an attack by drones on the peninsula.

This was announced by the "governor" of occupied Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev.

According to him, the Russians shot down two drones over the Crimea and suppressed five more with electronic warfare. Two surface drones were also destroyed in an external raid.

Russian troops allegedly repelled an attack by enemy drones on Sevastopol over the sea in the area of the city of Chersonesos, in the area of Sevastopol Bay, and Balaklava, in the area of Cape Manganari.

"The attack was massive and prolonged. For all purposes, our military worked over the sea and on the approach to the bays. No objects in the city or in the water area were damaged," Razvozhaev emphasized.