The Russians fired rockets at Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia — one person was injured

Around 01:30, the Russian invaders from the territory of the Belgorod region launched four S-300 air defense missiles at Kharkiv.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration.

Two rockets exploded in the air, and the other two hit the ground in the stadium and the road surface in the Shevchenkivsky district. The windows of the 4-story building nearby were blown out. There were no casualties.

The Russians also attacked Zaporizhzhia at night — one person was wounded.

Currently, there is no light in one of the districts of the city. An infrastructure facility was also damaged. Windows in nearby buildings were blown out by the blast wave, Anatoly Kurtev, secretary of the city council, reported.