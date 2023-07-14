Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine will return Crimea — no one will stop me

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that Crimea, occupied by the Russians, will definitely be liberated, despite the fears of the Western allies.

He told about this in an interview with The Washington Post.

"As soon as I have the means, I will do something. I donʼt care — no one will stop me," Zaluzhnyi noted.

He also admitted that Ukraine strikes Russia with weapons of its own production, but does not officially confirm this.

"In order to save my people, why should I ask someone for permission to do something in enemy territory? Somehow I have to wonder if Iʼm allowed to. Why? Because Putin can use nuclear weapons? Children who die donʼt care about that [...]. It can and should be done on its territory. If our partners are afraid to use their weapons, we will kill with ours," the general stated.