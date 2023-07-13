The situation at the frontline. The Defense Forces achieved success in Zaporizhzhia and south of Bakhmut

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine achieved success in Zaporizhzhia and south of Bakhmut. 35 combat clashes took place during the day. Ukrainian troops repelled all enemy attacks.

This was announced by the representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev on the air of the telethon.

According to him, Ukrainian troops continue offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdyansk areas.

In the areas of Novodanylivka, Shyroka Balka, Mala Tokmachka, and Novopokrovka of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had some success, entrenched themselves on the reached lines and hit the enemyʼs targets with artillery.

"The enemy is putting up strong resistance, moving units and troops, actively using reserves," the General Staff notes.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers advance to the north and south of the city of Bakhmut.

"Here on the southern flank of the offensive, they had partial success, they are securing themselves at the achieved boundaries," added Andriy Kovalev.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, and Maryinka directions.

The Russian occupiers actively use their reserves and suffer heavy losses.

The Defense Forces eliminated 510 occupiers during the day, currently Russian losses amount to approximately 236 040 killed.

Other losses of the occupiers are as follows:

tanks — 4 092 (+2);

armored combat vehicles — 7 999 (+9);

artillery systems — 4 425 (+23);

MLRS — 678 (+4);

air defense means — 421 (+6);

aircraft — 315;

helicopters — 310;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 3 752 (+26);

cruise missiles — 1 271;

ships/boats — 18;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 6 995 (+17);

special equipment — 652 (+5).

The General Staff emphasized that the data is being clarified.