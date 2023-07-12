Ex-MP Mykytas was halved in bail in the bribery case for the mayor of Dnipro

Former MP Maksym Mykytas, suspected of attempting to bribe Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov, was remanded in custody for another 60 days, but his bail was reduced from 40 to 20 million hryvnias.

The corresponding decision was made by the judges of the Central Administrative Court, reports the Anti-Corruption Center.

Mykytas will remain in the pretrial detention center until September 8.

Initially, the court of first instance set a bail of 260 million hryvnias, but as a result of appeals, the amount of the bail was revised.

In the event of bail, Mykytas will be required to wear an electronic bracelet, appear at the prosecutorʼs office and in court at the first request, refrain from communicating with witnesses, hand over his passport, and notify him of a change in his place of residence and place of work.