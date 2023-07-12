“monobank” withdrew $5.5 million from the accounts of the sub-sanctioned broker EXANTE — they will be returned to clients

Neobank monobank received $5.5 million of funds of customers of the mono-invest service from the accounts of the broker EXANTE, which was sanctioned by the National Security Council. Funds will be returned to customers in the near future.

This was reported by the co-owner of monobank Oleh Horokhovskyi.

"We received money from a broker, and the Deputy Chairman of the NBU Dmytro Oliynyk just wrote to me that on July 12, the National Bank will allow us to act at our own discretion if there are grounds," Horokhovskyi wrote in Telegram the night before.

He emphasized that for the past six days monobank has only been taking care of the issue of returning client money from EXANTE accounts.

According to Horokhovskyi, after the brokerʼs consent, the bank turned to the NBU for help — its support had to be obtained so that such a transaction would not be interpreted as a violation of the law on sanctions.