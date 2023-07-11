The KSCA states that emergency notifications with a loud signal are sent by the SES. The rescuers are convinced that the opposite is true

Emergency alerts with a loud signal about air raids and other threats are sent by the State Emergency Service (SES) through its public address system.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

"Emergency notifications with a loud signal about an air alarm and other threats are sent by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine through its notification system," the KCSA assured.

The State Emergency Service states that in 2022, during the modernization of the notification system, together with communication operators, it was possible to implement personal information of the population about threats.

They assure that the notification system is currently configured and allows the regional and Kyiv city military administrations to send information about the threat or emergence of emergency situations and threats of a military nature.

This is due to the civil code, which obliges the administration to inform the population about threats.