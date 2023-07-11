Hungary supports Swedenʼs accession to NATO, said the countryʼs Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjártó.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

According to him, closing the long process of ratification of membership in the parliament is a purely technical issue.

Szijjártó said last week that Hungary would support Swedenʼs bid to join the military alliance if Turkey signaled that it too was ready to do so. Turkey gave such a signal.

On July 10, Turkey agreed to ratify the protocol on Swedenʼs accession to NATO and promised to do so as soon as possible.