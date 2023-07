In Ukraine, a 6-year-old girl underwent a heart transplant for the first time.

This was reported by the Institute of the Heart under the Ministry of Health.

"A 6-year-old girl received a new heart. The operation went smoothly. The girl is feeling well," the message reads.

The transplant was performed by a cardiac surgeon, director of the Heart Institute of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine Borys Todurov. They promised to inform about the details later.