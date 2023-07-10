General Staff: The Defense Forces advance on Berdyansk and Melitopol. Russia attacks near Kreminna, Bakhmut and Donetsk

The occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka areas. Heavy fighting continues there — about 30 combat clashes took place over the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning briefing on July 10.

The situation by directions:

In the Bakhmut direction, under the fire of aviation and artillery, Ukrainian soldiers fought back in the area of Dubovo-Vasylivka.

In the Donetsk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the offensive in the Avdiyivka region, repulsing all attacks in Maryinka. The occupiers also tried to attack in the Novomykhailivka area, but without success.

At the same time, the Defense Forces continue their offensive in the direction of Berdyansk and Melitopol, entrench themselves, hit the invaders with artillery, and conduct a counter-battery fight. The Russian army focused on preventing the advance of the armed forces.

The Ukrainian aviation also made one strike on the personnel concentration area.

Rockets and gunners struck two areas of concentration of infantry, weapons and equipment, two artillery units in positions and two radio electronic warfare stations of the enemy.