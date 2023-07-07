Zelensky arrived in Turkey for talks with Erdogan. This is already the fourth country in two days

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi arrived in Turkey, where he will hold talks with President Recep Erdogan.

"We are ending a busy day in Turkey. Negotiations with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Coordination of positions on the "peace formula", the NATO summit, security guarantees and the grain initiative. Reconstruction of Ukraine, defense contracts between our enterprises," said the head of state.

A press conference is expected to be held at the end of the meeting in Istanbul.

On July 7, Volodymyr Zelenskyi also had a meeting with the President of Slovakia, Zuzana Chaputova, as he was visiting Slovakia in the afternoon. He previously visited the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

The day before, Bloomberg, citing unnamed officials, wrote that Zelenskyy should meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the expiration of the "grain agreement" and the possibility of its extension.