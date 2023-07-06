The President of Ukraine will pay an official visit to the Czech Republic

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced that after Bulgaria he immediately left for the Czech Republic on an official visit.

This is stated in a post of the head of state on social networks.

Zelensky noted that he has to meet with the leadership of this state.

"I will hold substantive negotiations with President Petr Pavel, Prime Minister Petr Fiala, the heads of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament Milos Vystrchil and Marketa Pekarova Adamova, I will meet with members of the government, parliament, and media representatives," the post reads.

During the meetings, the parties will talk about defense support, European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, as well as the Vilnius NATO summit, the situation around the ZNPP and the implementation of the peace formula, and the reconstruction of our state. It will be recalled that on July 6, President Zelensky visited the capital of Bulgaria, Sofia. The media also reported that on July 7, Zelensky will visit Turkey.