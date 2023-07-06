Ukraine returned 45 military personnel and two civilians from Russian captivity and reunited with the mother of two deported children

Ukraine returned home from Russian captivity 45 soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Service and two civilians.

This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

Two officers, 41 privates and a sergeant, a civilian employee of "Azovstal" and a Teroboronivite from Kherson returned home.

Андрій Єрмак / Telegram

It was also possible to return 6-year-old Renata and 10-year-old Varvara, who were deported to Russia.

Their mother, a combat medic, was released from captivity in a major exchange in October 2022.