The government talked about the reform of the Ukrainian army: without conscription and with a new defense procurement system

The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal talked about the reform of the Ukrainian army. The primary task is to complete the transition of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine to NATO standards in all aspects: from equipment and weapons to planning and analysis.

The Prime Minister announced this on July 6.

After the end of the war, Ukraine will abandon the conscription in the form in which it existed before the war. The basis of defense will be a professional army, two components of the reserve will be created. All conscripts will constantly undergo mandatory training in specified military specialties.

Another component of the new Ukrainian army is the development of the defense-industrial complex. Ukraine is already actively increasing the production of weapons and equipment, launching new programs and projects.

Denys Shmyhal emphasized that private business should become a partner of the state in the military-industrial complex. The government will create a new defense procurement system that will include active interaction with international partners and long-term budget planning.

Separately, the government raised the issue of military-patriotic education and building a system of national resistance.