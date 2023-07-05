The President appointed Oksana Markarova as the Ambassador of Ukraine to Antigua and Barbuda. She is also the ambassador to the USA

On July 5, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA Oksana Markarova as part-time ambassador to Antigua and Barbuda.

The corresponding decree No. 370/2023 was published on the website of the head of state.

In addition, Zelenskyi signed Decree No. 369/2023 on the appointment of Yury Polyukhovich as the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Ukraine to Ecuador on a part-time basis.

Polyukhovych has been the representative of Ukraine in Peru since December 2022, and since June 20, 2023, he has also been the ambassador of Ukraine to Colombia on a part-time basis.

Since February 25, 2021, Oksana Markarova has been the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Ukraine to the United States.