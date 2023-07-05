China canceled the visit of EU High Representative Josep Borrell

China canceled next weekʼs trip of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Why the visit was canceled is unknown.

The official representative of the EU Nabila Massrali informed the Reuters agency about this.

"Unfortunately, our Chinese colleagues have informed us that the planned dates for next week are no longer possible and we must now look for alternatives," Nabila Massrali noted.

A representative of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs at a briefing on July 5 refused to say why the visit was canceled. However, he did not give up hope for another attempt at a visit: "We welcome the visit of high-level representative Borrell to China in the near future, on dates convenient for both sides. We are ready to maintain contact with the EU on this issue."

Borrell was scheduled to visit Beijing on July 10 to meet with his Chinese counterpart and discuss "strategic issues," including human rights and Russiaʼs war in Ukraine.