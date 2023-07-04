During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Italy froze Russian assets worth $2.5 billion

In its annual report, the Anti-Money Laundering Unit (UIF) of the Central Bank of Italy reported that as of the end of June, the amount of frozen Russian assets amounted to $2.5 billion. This is money that began to be blocked from February 24, 2022.

Reuters reports about this.

Director of the UIF Enzo Serata clarified that within the framework of the sanctions, it was possible to freeze financial assets worth about €330 million, related to 80 individuals.

Among the assets of the Russian Federation, which were frozen in Italy, are bank accounts, luxurious villas, yachts and cars.