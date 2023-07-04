Deputies of the Lviv Regional Council were handed summonses

Military commissars handed summonses to 56 deputies of the Lviv Regional Council. This was done at the entrance to the session hall.

The issuance of the summons was confirmed by Yosif Sytnyk, a deputy from the All-Ukrainian Association "Svoboda".

"The session of the Lviv Regional Council begins with a meeting with representatives of the Lychakiv-Railway ORTCC and the SP of Lviv. Deputies were handed summonses. Glory to Ukraine!" he wrote on Facebook.

In total, the Lviv Regional Council has 80 deputies, of whom 22 are women.