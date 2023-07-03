The national team of Ukraine will play in a football tournament at the Olympic Games for the first time in history

The youth national team of Ukraine defeated France in the quarter-finals of the 2023 European Championship with a score of 3:1 and made it to the Olympics. This will be the first participation in the Olympic Games in the history of the team.
Heorhii Sudakov scored twice in the first half, and Artem Bondarenko scored the final goal at the end of the second half.
- The right to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games goes to the three best teams of Euro-2023, in addition to France (host of the tournament) and England — Israel, Spain and Ukraine.