The national team of Ukraine will play in a football tournament at the Olympic Games for the first time in history

The youth national team of Ukraine defeated France in the quarter-finals of the 2023 European Championship with a score of 3:1 and made it to the Olympics. This will be the first participation in the Olympic Games in the history of the team.

Heorhii Sudakov scored twice in the first half, and Artem Bondarenko scored the final goal at the end of the second half.

Оксана Васильєва / «Динамо»