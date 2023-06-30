SBU identified two Russian tankers who targeted residential buildings in the Kharkiv region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has established the identities of two more Russian war criminals who fired artillery shells at civilian objects during the temporary seizure of a part of the Kharkiv region.

"Babel" was informed about this by the spokesman of the Security Service of the Kharkiv region Vladyslav Abdula.

War criminals turned out to be 20-year-old servicemen of the Soviet Union: tank gunner-operator Yuriy Zaporozhskyi and his commander Mykyta Khlystov.

It was established that on February 24, Russian tankers of the 138th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade crossed the state border of Ukraine as part of their military unit. They took a direct part in the capture of Kharkiv region.

In particular, it was recorded that on April 29, 2022, following the order of his commander, the gunner-operator of the tank fired at least four direct shots at private houses in the village of Verkhnia Rohanka. After damage to their homes, families had to evacuate to other settlements.

On the basis of the collected materials, the investigators of the Security Service declared the war criminals in absentia about the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28 and Part 1 of Art. 438 (violations of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.