The Verkhovna Rada canceled the right to postpone the draft for those who have relatives with disabilities

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) expanded the list of citizens who can be called up to the ranks of the Armed Forces during mobilization. This norm was voted in draft law No. 9342 on additional payments and vacations for military personnel.

If President Volodymyr Zelensky signs the adopted law, men who have relatives with disabilities will be able to mobilize to the ranks of the Armed Forces.

Previously, conscripts could receive a postponement of mobilization if they have relatives with disabilities of group I or II. The same reason could be the basis for release into the reserve.

According to the changes, a person will not serve only if there is no one else in the family to take care of the disabled person.

If taken literally, then paragraph 11 of Part I of Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" appeared in the law with the words "provided that such persons with disabilities do not have other able-bodied persons obliged by law to support them."