The Verkhovna Rada allowed the military to use right-hand drive cars

The Ukrainian Parliament supported draft law No. 9238 as a basis and as a whole, which allows military personnel to use right-hand drive vehicles during martial law

279 MPs voted "for", as said the MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The draft law amends the current legislation. In particular, it allows the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations to register right-hand drive cars for the period of martial law and 90 days after its cancellation.

The changes were made because pickups, armored cars, ambulances, SUVs, minibuses bought in Britain or Japan have a right-hand drive, which is why they could not be used in Ukraine.