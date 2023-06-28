There was a deficit in the power system. Ukraine used emergency aid from Romania and Poland

Due to a deficit in the power system, on the evening of June 27, Ukraine received emergency assistance from the power systems of Romania and Poland at 150 MW every hour, with a total volume of 1 200 MWh.

This was reported to "Ukrenergo".

The power deficit in the power system arose due to the emergency shutdown of one of the nuclear units. On the morning of June 28, the power unit started up and is gradually increasing the load.

"Ukrenergo" reminded that emergency assistance is not a commercial import. Ukraine can use emergency assistance from neighboring countries thanks to the synchronous operation of Ukraineʼs energy systems with the European ENTSO-E energy system.

Currently, electricity production is sufficient for the needs of consumers, but thermal power plants and some nuclear power units are undergoing repairs. Therefore, power plants have limited possibilities to compensate for the unexpected shutdown of some power units, especially in the evening, when consumption increases.