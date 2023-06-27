Andriy Yarmolenko officially returns to Dynamo Kyiv

Andriy Yarmolenko returned to Dynamo Kyiv, the new contract is for two years.

The football club informed about this on June 27.

Andriy Yarmolenko returns to Dynamo as a free player.

Yarmolenko already played for Dynamo Kyiv from 2006 to 2017. In August 2017, Dynamo agreed on the transfer of Yarmolenko to Borussia Dortmund. Within a year, he moved to the London "West Ham", where he spent four seasons. After that, Yarmolenko spent a season in the club from the UAE "Al-Ain", the contract with which ended this summer.