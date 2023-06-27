The “Rheinmetall” concern will transfer 14 “Leopard 2” tanks from the Netherlands to Ukraine

The Rheinmetall company confirmed the agreement on the transfer of 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine on behalf of the Dutch government, Tagesschau reports. The order amounts to a three-digit number of millions of euros — the exact amount is not disclosed.

According to the concern, the amount of the order is "a three-digit amount in millions of euros." A corresponding agreement was also reached with the German federal government.

The first of 14 main battle tanks should be delivered to Ukraine in January 2024, and the rest during 2024. It is noted that this is an obsolete Leopard 2A4, which Rheinmetall took over from previous stocks of various user states.

Copenhagen also announced the provision of 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, the delivery of which will begin in the summer. According to the acting head of the defense minister Troels Lund Poulsen, Copenhagen wants to transfer at least 80 tanks by the end of 2023.