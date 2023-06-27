​The court remanded a law enforcement officer who, while he was drunk, committed a fatal road accident in Kirovohrad region

The court chose a preventive measure for a law enforcement officer who committed a fatal road accident in the Kirovohrad region. As a result of the accident, three people died and four more were injured.
This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).
The court placed the law enforcement driver in custody for 60 days without bail.
- On June 25, an accident involving a law enforcement officer occurred in the Kirovohrad region near the village of Novgorodka. Three 17-year-old girls died in a road accident. Another four passengers were hospitalized with injuries.
- The driver was intoxicated — Drager showed an alcohol content of 1.29 ppm. He was taking teenagers away from a graduation party and putting seven graduates in a car (which is against safety rules).
- The law enforcement officer was informed of the suspicion of violation of road safety rules while intoxicated, which caused the death of several people (Part 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code).