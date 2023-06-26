The court seized more than 80 real estate objects in the metropolitan “X-Park” space

The court seized more than 80 real estate objects on the "Muromets" island in the Desnyansky district of Kyiv. The All-Ukrainian Park of Memory of the Fighters for Freedom and Independence of Ukraine was supposed to be built on the site of the sports complex, instead they built a restaurant and cottages.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

According to the investigation, the organizers illegally used 10 hectares of community land for the construction of buildings. This happened with the assistance of one of the active advisers of the Kyiv mayor.

One of the capitalʼs associations signed an investment contract with the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) for almost UAH 150 million for the construction of sports facilities and structures. The agreement provided for the creation on the island of the All-Ukrainian Park in memory of the fighters for the freedom and independence of Ukraine in Kyiv.

However, objects that were not provided for in the agreement were built on the territory of the park. On 15 land plots with an area of more than 10 hectares, the company has built about 80 real estate objects. In particular, instead of the designated sports grounds, the association built a restaurant and cottages.

A criminal case was opened under the article "abuse of power or official position, which caused serious consequences" (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term of up to 6 years.