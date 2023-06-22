Ivano-Frankivsk region authorities refuted that local men can be hospitalized only after approval from the military

The deputy head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Ilchyshyn denied the information about the ban on hospitalization of men without approval from the military. The Regional Defense Council considered such an issue, but it was not adopted, reports "Halka.Info".

Two days before that, the head of the Kolomyia District Military Administration Lubomyr Hlushkov announced that the Regional Defense Council made a decision according to which men aged 18 to 59 will no longer be subject to planned hospitalizations without the permission of the military commissariat.

After that, Ilchyshyn clarified that there is no ban on planned hospitalization for men.

"First of all, the Regional Defense Council really considered such an issue, the basis for which was a letter from the military with a corresponding request. However, the Defense Council did not pass a decision on the prohibition of hospitalization. The Department of Health was only tasked with working out and preparing its decision — to ban or not. Currently, there are no prohibitions on hospitalization," he explained.

According to him, there are conscripted men who received summonses, have a decision of the military medical commission that they are fit, but turn to medical institutions with old illnesses and find loopholes so as not to go to the front. This, in his opinion, became the basis for such a request from the territorial picking center.

"There are no refusals from hospitalizations in Ivano-Frankivsk, the health department did not make such a decision. We are working on this issue with medical facilities and lawyers in order to make a decision that will not violate constitutional rights and at the same time help the military. When it is approved, we will inform the public," the acting head of the health care department of the Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Dziombak.