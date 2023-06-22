The Prytula Foundation announced a “mega-fund” for 101.6 million hryvnias during the week. What for?

The Serhiy Prytula Foundation launched a large fundraiser "We will get the enemy everywhere", the purpose of which is to purchase 7 EOS C VTOL drones (45 million UAH are needed), a thousand FPV drones with repeaters and ground control stations (25 million UAH are needed), 30 IVECO trucks ( 24 million UAH) and 20 boats (7.6 million UAH).

For this, it is necessary to collect 101.6 million hryvnias in a week. The collection will last from June 22 to 29.

How to join the collection?

PrivatBank: https://bit.ly/pf-megazbir

Monobank: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/6agonEmhdX

Paypal: [email protected]

Transfers across Ukraine:

BO "Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation"

EDRPOU 43720363

Purpose of payment: "Irrevocable charitable assistance"

UA123052990000026004046716119

SWIFT transfers from abroad:

SWIFT in US dollars (USD)

BENEFICIARY

Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation

IBAN UA903052990000026001026709343

SWIFT in euros (EUR)