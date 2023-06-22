The Prytula Foundation announced a “mega-fund” for 101.6 million hryvnias during the week. What for?

The Serhiy Prytula Foundation launched a large fundraiser "We will get the enemy everywhere", the purpose of which is to purchase 7 EOS C VTOL drones (45 million UAH are needed), a thousand FPV drones with repeaters and ground control stations (25 million UAH are needed), 30 IVECO trucks ( 24 million UAH) and 20 boats (7.6 million UAH).
For this, it is necessary to collect 101.6 million hryvnias in a week. The collection will last from June 22 to 29.
How to join the collection?
PrivatBank: https://bit.ly/pf-megazbir
Monobank: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/6agonEmhdX
Paypal: [email protected]
Transfers across Ukraine:
- BO "Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation"
- EDRPOU 43720363
- Purpose of payment: "Irrevocable charitable assistance"
- UA123052990000026004046716119
SWIFT transfers from abroad:
SWIFT in US dollars (USD)
- BENEFICIARY
- Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation
- IBAN UA903052990000026001026709343
SWIFT in euros (EUR)
- BENEFICIARY
- Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation
- IBAN UA873052990000026009016707067