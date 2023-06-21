China called Bidenʼs words about “dictator Xi Jinping” a provocation

China said that the US President Joe Biden made a "public political provocation" by calling his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping a dictator.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, reports Bloomberg.

"These remarks are absurd and extremely irresponsible. This contradicts basic facts and diplomatic protocols, seriously violates Chinaʼs political dignity and is a public political provocation. China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and protest," Mao Ning emphasized.