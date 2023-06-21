China called Bidenʼs words about “dictator Xi Jinping” a provocation

China said that the US President Joe Biden made a "public political provocation" by calling his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping a dictator.
This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, reports Bloomberg.
"These remarks are absurd and extremely irresponsible. This contradicts basic facts and diplomatic protocols, seriously violates Chinaʼs political dignity and is a public political provocation. China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and protest," Mao Ning emphasized.
- On June 21, the US President Joe Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator immediately after Secretary of State Anthony Blinkenʼs visit to Beijing aimed at easing tensions between the countries.
- Earlier in Beijing, Blinken said that China has again promised not to supply Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine. However, the US is concerned about Chinese firms that can provide technology to an aggressor country.