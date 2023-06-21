Emergency powers outages were implemented in Kyiv and the region

In Kyiv and the region, an emergency situation arose on the networks of NEC "Ukrenergo". Because of this, 100 000 consumers were left without electricity in the capital. Specialists are already working on the restoration of electricity supply.

This was reported in the press service of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

Outages continue in parts of Shevchenkivsky, Svyatoshynsky, Solomyansky, Holosiivsky and Podilsky districts, as well as in Bucha district of the Kyiv region.

The press service of the KCMA added that traffic is temporarily delayed on a number of electric transport routes in the capital — there is no voltage in the contact network.