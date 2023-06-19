The national football team of Ukraine defeated the national team of Malta in the selection for Euro-2024

The national football team of Ukraine won the second victory in the selection for Euro-2024. The match with the Maltese national team ended with a score of 1:0.

There were no goals in the first half, and after the break, Ukraine earned a penalty for handball. However, Andrii Yarmolenko failed to implement it. At the 72nd minute of the match, another penalty appeared in Ukraine — the referee recorded a violation against Andriy Yarmolenko. After Viktor Tsygankovʼs strike, the score finally became 1:0 and remained so until the end of the match.

Ukraine has six points and second place in the table after three rounds. The next selection matches with the participation of the Ukrainian national team will take place in September.