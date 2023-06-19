The structures along the Nile turned out to be an ancient hydraulic system. It is three thousand years old

Ancient stone structures along the Nile River in Sudan are believed to be the worldʼs oldest hydraulic system of this type, scientists have found.

Science Alert writes about it.

This discovery proves that people in the ancient empire of Nubia controlled the flows of water and mud as early as three thousand years ago. Today, these structures are hidden under the waters of the Nile or stand on dried-up riverbeds. Ancient people used them to collect fertile silt, to irrigate the land and protect against seasonal floods. Also, this system prevented coastal erosion and stopped the sandy wind that destroys crops.

University of Western Australia

This system proved to be so effective that it is still used by local residents, although not in the same places.