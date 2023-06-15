During the night, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 22 air targets of the Russians

At night, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with X-101/X-555 air-launched cruise missiles, as well as Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

The Russians launched four X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea out of four Tu-95 strategic aircraft. One of the missiles was destroyed, the rest hit industrial facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Iranian "Shaheds" were launched by the enemy from the northern and southern directions.

All 20 attack drones were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in the areas of responsibility of the Southern and Eastern Air Commands.

In addition, an enemy UAV of operational-tactical level, which was conducting aerial reconnaissance in the eastern direction, was destroyed.