Ukraine and Moldova will build a bridge across the Dniester River near the Yampil and Koseut points

Ukraine and Moldova will build a bridge across the Dniester River near the settlements of Yampil (Vinnytsia region) and Koseut (Soroca district).

As reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, the parties signed the relevant construction agreement.

"The bridge will become a key link of the transport corridor between Kyiv and Chisinau. In addition, thanks to the bridge, Ukrainian exporters will have the shortest route from the center of Ukraine to the countries of Central and South-Eastern Europe, bypassing Transnistria occupied by the Russians," the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov noted.

The total length of the bridge will be more than 1.4 km and will have two traffic lanes. It will decongest the "Mohyliv-Podilskyi — Otach" crossing point and become an alternative to the ferry crossing at the "Yampil — Koseut" border crossing, which has not been operating for several years and has long failed to meet the requirements of the times and the real needs of the residents of both states.