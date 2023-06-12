Intelligence: Russia is preparing a man-made disaster in the occupied Crimea

In the temporarily occupied Armyansk in the north of the Crimean peninsula, the Russians are preparing for the evacuation of both representatives of the occupation administration and the local population.

This is reported by Ukrainian intelligence.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) notes that production processes at the Crimean Titan plant in Armyansk have been disrupted to a critical level due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.

"The Russians consider it impossible to resume work in a minimally proper mode. In the territory of the temporarily occupied Armyansk, information is spreading about the probable stop of the Crimean Titan", intelligence reports.

According to their data, the occupiers are mining the workshops of the enterprise, which currently continue to work, as well as stacking explosives on the factory and adjacent territory.

"The terrorist attack on the Crimean Titan enterprise, for which the Russian invaders are preparing, means an artificial man-made catastrophe, terrible in its consequences. About 200 tons of industrial ammonia are used in the refrigeration equipment of the plant. In the event of an explosion at the plant, the ammonia cloud, depending on the direction of the wind, will cover the surrounding areas in half an hour," intelligence officers add.

Occupied Armyansk, Krasnoperekopsk district and southern regions of Kherson region will be under threat.

It should be noted that before the Russian annexation of Crimea, this enterprise was the largest producer of titanium dioxide in Eastern Europe.