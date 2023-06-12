Ukraine will receive five more Patriot batteries by the end of 2024

Raytheon Technologies Corporation plans to manufacture five more batteries of the Patriot air defense system for Ukraine by the end of 2024.

This was reported by the companyʼs CEO Greg Hayes in a comment to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Raytheon is ramping up production to 12 Patriot batteries a year, as he noted.

He emphasized that the company was impressed by the effectiveness of the complex, which, along with other air defense systems, destroyed almost 90% of Russian targets.

According to the publication, Ukraine has updated the Patriot software so that it can track and destroy hypersonic missiles flying twice as fast.

The WSJ writes that Ukraine has both PAC-2 missiles, which use an explosive charge to hit targets, and PAC-3 missiles, which destroy a missile or aircraft at high speed.