Zelenskyy introduced NSDC sanctions against 178 citizens of the Russian Federation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of June 11 to apply sanctions against 178 Russian citizens.

This is stated in the relevant presidential decree.

In particular, restrictions were imposed against the head of the Constitutional Court of Russia Valery Zorkin, his deputy Serhiy Mavrin and eight more judges of the Russian Constitutional Court.

Assets of Russians from this list will be blocked, trade operations and resource transit, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine will be completely stopped, economic and financial obligations will be stopped, the transfer of technologies, rights to intellectual property rights will be prohibited, and entry into the territory of Ukraine will be prohibited.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine should inform the European Union and the United States about the application of sanctions and raise with them the issue of introducing similar restrictions.

Zelenskyiʼs decree enters into force from the day of its publication.