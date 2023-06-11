Heavy rains flooded two districts in Lviv region. Emergency services rescued more than a hundred people

​​Due to the heavy downpours that took place on June 10 and the flow of mountain rivers, two districts of Lviv region — Drohobytskyi and Stryiskyi — were affected.

This was announced by the head of Lviv regional military administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

Skhidnychanka river has spread in Skhidnytsia, Drohobytsky district. The water level rose by 1.5 meters. Along the entire length of the river, the banks are washed out.

Six streets, about 100 residential buildings, 10 hotels, 11 shops, 15 cars were flooded, five local bridges were damaged. Rescuers pumped water from 16 households.

Gas and water supply to the village was temporarily stopped. Two-thirds of residents are still without electricity. The state emergency service rescued 45 people. Among them are eight children. Damaged bridges in the villages of Novy Kropyvnyk and Pereprostinya.

In Pidhorodka and Urycha of the Stryi district, the road surface was washed away, traffic was blocked in the most dangerous place. Detour is provided. Kozytsky showed the consequences of the downpour in the village of Urych.

Rescuers evacuated 60 people from the Tustan reserve, where the championship of Ukraine in sports mountain tourism was taking place. Among them are 44 children. Some of them went home by railway, others were temporarily accommodated in a local peopleʼs house.

There are no victims or injured. Rescue operations are ongoing.