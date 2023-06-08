Survey: 95% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine will repel the Russian attack

The results of the survey of the Sociological group "Rating" showed that 95% of Ukrainians believe in repelling the attack of the Russian army. Only 3% of respondents hold the opposite opinion.

37% of citizens think that the defense forces of Ukraine will need another six months or a year to defeat the aggressor.

25% of respondents assume that the defeat of Russia will happen in more than a year.

16% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine will win in the coming months.

Another 18% of respondents hesitated to answer.

The survey was conducted on June 1–2 among Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and over in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where there is no Ukrainian mobile phone service. The sample is representative in terms of age, gender and type of settlement. In total, 1,000 respondents were interviewed by telephone interviews using a computer. The error of representativeness of the study with a confidence probability of 0.95: no more than 3.1%.