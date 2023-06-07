The authorities are discussing the opening of the Lviv airport. It will work as a humanitarian corridor

Danylo Halytsky Lviv International Airport can resume its activities as a humanitarian corridor.

Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Lviv regional military administration, announced this after signing the European Union program "Mechanism "Connecting Europe", reports Ukrinform.

"We discussed the possibility of opening the Lviv airport. This is one of the important things that we are really looking forward to. We hope that since there is currently a "grain" corridor, there may also be a humanitarian corridor provided by the European Union," said Kozytskyi.

Thanks to the program from the EU, the number of checkpoints in the region will be increased, as well as the road and railway infrastructure will be improved.

On June 6, the Lviv regional administration signed the Agreement on Ukraineʼs participation in the "Connecting Europe Mechanism" program, under which the EU allocates €33 billion for the development of Ukrainian transport infrastructure. The signing of the documents will open up new opportunities in the restoration of Ukraine and the destroyed critical infrastructure.