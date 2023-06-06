Iran announced the creation of its own hypersonic weapons

Iran has said it has developed its own hypersonic weapon. It is allegedly capable of flying more than 1,400 kilometers and can bypass "any regional missile defense system."

The Guardian writes about it.

There is currently no evidence of such claims by Iran.

The missile is called Fattah, which is translated from Farsi as "Conqueror".

A hypersonic weapon is a weapon capable of reaching speeds of over Mach 5, i.e. over 6,000 km/h. In Iran, they say that the speed of their rocket is 15 times faster than the speed of sound.

The concept of hypersonic weapons currently underlies the weapons of the future. Theoretically, these are missiles that cannot be shot down by any existing air and missile defense system in the world. China and the US are actively developing a hypersonic weapon, and Russia claimed to have created one in 2018, the Kinzhal missile. But during the war in Ukraine, it turned out that this is not a hypersonic, but an aeroballistic missile, and it cannot maintain supersonic speed during the entire flight. Therefore, after the appearance of modern Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems in Ukraine, Kinzhal missiles began to be shot down over Kyiv.