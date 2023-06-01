May in Kyiv became the driest in the entire history of observations. Only 1 mm of precipitation fell during the month, which is 1.5% of the climatic norm.

The Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky writes about this.

The average monthly air temperature in May in Kyiv was +16 C, which is 0.2 degrees higher than the climatic norm.

The coldest time in the capital was on May 6, when the temperature dropped to +5.2 °C. And the warmest was on May 18, when the maximum temperature reached +27.3 °C.