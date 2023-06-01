About 1.3 million Ukrainian children currently live in the EU

About 1.3 million Ukrainian children now live in the countries of the European Union because of the war started by Russia.

This is stated in the joint statement of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the occasion of International Childrenʼs Day.

The European Commission also undertook to support the reform of childhood protection in Ukraine, allocating €10 million for it.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Moscow has denied a targeted attack on civilians, in particular, on children, despite the existence of testimonies and evidence of this.

During one of the last such strikes by Russia on the night of June 1, a child died in Kyiv.