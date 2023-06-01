Volodymyr Zelensky named three steps, how Europe can help the victory of Ukraine

At the summit of the European Political Community, the President Volodymyr Zelensky named three steps that Europe can take to speed up Ukraineʼs victory, reports "European Truth".

The first is full protection from Russian terror, primarily on the ground, but also in the sky, Zelensky emphasized, calling on the West to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft and air defense systems that will allow Ukraine to gain an advantage on the battlefield.

The second is a clear definition of all manifestations of Russian aggression, not only in Ukraine.

"We all see where aggression comes from, who is the aggressor. Russia chose the path of aggression. But the Russian contingent has been in Transnistria for over 30 years. And how long will it stay there? This question must be answered," he explained.

The third is the accession of Ukraine to NATO and the EU.

"At the NATO summit, there should be a clear path to membership and security guarantees should be approved, and in the fall, negotiations in the EU should also begin," the president added.

Zelensky is also convinced that in the long term, not only Moldova and Georgia will get a place in the EU, but also Belarus.